Trouba contributed a goal in a 6-3 win over Seattle on Friday.

Trouba found the back of the net at 14:29 of the first period, and his marker came while New York had the man advantage. It was his fourth goal and 17th point in 52 games this season. Trouba was scoreless in nine straight contests from Jan. 10-Feb. 6, but the 28-year-old has supplied a goal and three points over his last two games.