Trouba provided an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4.

Trouba helped out on an Alexis Lafreniere tally in the third period. Offense hasn't been a strong suit for Trouba in the playoffs -- he's earned three assists to go with 33 hits, 41 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating over eight contests. The 30-year-old defenseman was a little shaky in his own zone Saturday, but he continues to fill a veteran role on the Rangers' blue line.