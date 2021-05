Trouba (upper body) will not play again this season, the team announced Tuesday.

Trouba has been sidelined for the last seven contests due to his upper-body issue. With the Rangers eliminated from playoff contention, there is no reason to re-insert Trouba into the lineup unless absolutely necessary. Youngsters Zachary Jones and Tarmo Reunanen should get some more opportunities down the stretch with Trouba and Ryan Lindgren (upper body) unavailable.