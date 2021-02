Trouba is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks with an upper-body injury.

With Trouba dealing with a long-term injury, Anthony Bitetto could be tasked with taking on an expanded role for the foreseeable future. Given the expected length of Trouba's absence, expect him to be placed on injured reserve in the coming days. The 26-year-old blueliner has picked up three helpers through 14 games this campaign.