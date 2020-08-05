Trouba notched an assist, six shots, six hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Trouba made his presence felt in a number of ways, but the spirited effort didn't keep the Rangers' season going. It was the defenseman's first point in three games during the series. Trouba had 27 points to go with 173 hits, 128 blocks and 168 shots on net in 70 games in his first year on Broadway.