Trouba registered one assist and eight shots in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat to Colorado.

Trouba has yet to find the back of the net this season despite recording 24 shots in seven contests. The veteran blueliner is coming off a career year in which he set a new personal best with 11 goals. With his slump to start the year, Trouba may not be able to reach that mark this year but should still offer top-half fantasy value.