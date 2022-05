Trouba recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Trouba assisted on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period tally before scoring one of his own just over a minute later. The 28-year-old defenseman also picked up two hits and three blocked shots in the win. Trouba now has a goal and two helpers in the playoffs after scoring 11 goals with 28 assists in the regular season.