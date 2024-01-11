Trouba (personal) will play in St. Louis on Thursday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.
Trouba missed practice Tuesday and there was some doubt that he wouldn't play Thursday, but that has been put to rest. Trouba has three goals, 13 assists, 95 hits and 123 blocked shots in 39 games this season.
