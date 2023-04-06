Trouba (upper body) is considered questionable for Thursday's contest against St. Louis.

Trouba sustained the injury during the first period of Wednesday's game and logged just 2:41 of ice time as a result. He has eight goals, 30 points, 59 PIM, 210 hits and 188 blocks in 78 appearances this season. If he plays Thursday, it will likely be on a pairing with K'Andre Miller.