Trouba received a $5,000 fine for high-sticking Boston's Trent Frederic in Saturday's game.

Trouba is no stranger to walking a fine line with his play, but he crossed it with his actions Saturday. The 29-year-old defenseman was not penalized during the game, but he added an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in a 7-4 win.