Trouba didn't score in Monday's 2-1 win against the Coyotes, but he logged 12 PIM.

The veteran defenseman and irritant was good for a plus-1 rating, three shots on goal and three blocked shots. Trouba was also involved in a late-game fracas, picking up a roughing penalty and a game misconduct. For the 11th consecutive NHL season, Trouba is out of the running for the Lady Byng Trophy, though he should continue to be an effective source of hits, blocks and PIM in fantasy.