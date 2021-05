Trouba (upper body) will remain sidelined Monday against the Capitals.

Trouba hasn't played since being hit up high by the Islanders' Matt Martin on April 20. New York will also be without Chris Kreider (lower body), Ryan Lindgren (upper body) and Brett Howden (foot), so the Rangers' depth will be tested in what was already a daunting matchup against a Capitals team that's in contention for the East Division crown.