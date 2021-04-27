Trouba (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus Buffalo, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Trouba will miss a fourth straight game Tuesday and at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return. Either way, the 27-year-old blueliner has only notched 12 points through 38 games this season, so most fantasy managers shouldn't need to track his status.
More News
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Still missing action•
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Still sidelined•
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Out with upper-body injury•
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Officially labeled day-to-day•
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Finally gets a power-play point•