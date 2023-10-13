Trouba scored an empty-net goal on his only shot to go with eight blocked shots and one hit in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

The Rangers' captain led by example in the team's first official game with coach Peter Laviolette behind the bench. Trouba constantly put his body on the line to help stifle Buffalo's dangerous offense. His efforts were rewarded with a lucky bounce late in the third period, as Trouba's clearing attempt from his own zone found Buffalo's empty net to round out the scoring with 1:29 remaining.