Trouba logged an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and seven blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Trouba started the year with four assists over the first three games before going cold on offense. Despite the lack of points, he's logged at least 20 minutes of ice time in seven of 11 appearances so far. He's up to five helpers, 21 shots on net, 19 hits, 33 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a plus-6 rating. With Trouba playing better than he did last year, he should be able to hold onto a top-four role as a physical defensive specialist.