Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Shines in Broadway debut
Trouba recorded a goal and two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Jets.
Trouba certainly looked deserving of his big contract in his Rangers debut. His goal was a top-corner snipe from the point just after a New York power play had expired. It looks like the majority of New York's offensive production will come from its top forward line, and Trouba's expected to share the ice with that group often.
