Trouba registered an assist, three hits and six blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

This was a dogged effort from Trouba, who is starting in the offensive zone just 36.7 percent of the time, a career-low mark through his 11 years of service time between the Jets and Rangers. He's added three goals and 14 assists to go along with 101 hits and 132 blocked shots through 42 games, but the Rangers no longer require his services on the power play as yet another downgrade to his fantasy prospects.