Trouba had a goal and an assist in the Rangers' 6-0 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The good times continued for Trouba, who has four goals and eight points over his last eight games. That's in stark contrast to his production from Dec. 20-March 1, in which he was limited to two goals and seven points over 28 contests. Trouba's latest marker came midway through the second period to increase the Rangers' lead to 5-0. The 29-year-old's up to eight goals and 26 points in 69 appearances in 2022-23.