Trouba (upper body) won't suit up in Sunday's game against Buffalo, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

Trouba will miss his third consecutive game, as he's still deemed day-to-day while progressing from the injury. The 27-year-old has supplied 12 points, 111 hits, 84 shots and a plus-3 rating in 38 games this season. With Trouba out again, expect rookie Zachary Jones to stay in the lineup for Sunday's game.