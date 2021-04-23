Trouba (upper body) won't play Friday versus Philadelphia, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
Trouba will miss a second straight contest Friday, but he's still considered day-to-day with his upper-body injury, which suggests he could be ready to return sooner rather than later. Rookie defenseman Zachary Jones will likely continue to skate on the Rangers' third pairing until Trouba's ready to rock.
