Trouba ended up with two assists in Monday's 6-3 loss against the Stars.

The veteran rearguard was the only Rangers player who posted a positive plus/minus rating, and he ended up with a team-high four shots on goal while contributing three blocked shots and a hit in his team-high 23:57 of ice time. After managing just one goal and three points in nine October games, Trouba has posted four points, all on assists, in seven November contests.