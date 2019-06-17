Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Traded to Rangers

Trouba was traded to the Rangers in exchange for Neal Pionk and the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Trade rumors have swirled around Trouba all offseason after a terrific 50-point campaign this season. As a restricted free agent, the Rangers are technically acquiring his rights, but they have the cap space to retain him and a deal will likely be coming soon. The 25-year-old blueliner will have a similar role that he did in Winnipeg as a top-pair defenseman and a key member of the power play.