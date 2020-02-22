Play

Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Two helpers in win

Trouba picked up two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

He also added two shots, two hits, six PIM and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Trouba had only one assist in his prior 12 games, so the production was a welcome sight, but he's still well off last year's scoring pace with seven goals and 26 points through 60 games.

