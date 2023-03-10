Trouba scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Montreal.

Both points came in the second period and the two teams traded tallies through the first 40 minutes. Trouba had a modest three-game point streak going, and while that follows an eight-game point drought, the Rangers' recent trade additions give the team more than enough talent up front to make the veteran blueliner's spot on the second power-play unit intriguing from a fantasy perspective. Trouba has six goals and 22 points through 64 games on the season, rounding out his value with 55 PIM, 161 blocked shots, 168 shots on net and 175 hits, but he could see a boost to his offense the rest of the way.