Trouba picked up two assists, one short-handed, in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Flyers.

The 28-year-old blueliner continues to make a solid contribution for the Rangers, adding three hits, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating to his ledger Wednesday. On the season, Trouba has tied his career high with 10 goals while rounding out his production with 27 assists, 84 PIM, 189 shots on net, 162 blocked shots, 199 hits and a plus-24 rating through 75 contests.