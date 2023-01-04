Trouba scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

He scored the Rangers' first goal of the evening and helped set up the team's last into an empty net, giving Trouba his first power-play points of the year. In between he was a minus-3 however, highlighting his inconsistency. Despite his occasional lapses, the veteran blueliner has found a groove over the last month, recording seven of his 13 points on the season -- including all three of his goals -- over the last 13 games while adding 30 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 34 hits and an overall plus-2 rating.