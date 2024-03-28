Trouba (lower body) isn't likely to play against Colorado on Thursday, according to Jim Cerny of Forever Blueshirts.

Trouba hasn't been in the lineup since March 4. He has three goals, 22 points, 52 PIM, 164 hits and 170 blocks in 60 outings in 2023-24. Trouba is expected to serve in a top-four capacity once he recovers, but the 30-year-old will likely have a minimal role on the power play.