Trouba (upper body) will accompany the Rangers to St. Louis for Thursday's game, though it's unclear if he'll play in that contest, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
The fact that Trouba is traveling is an encouraging sign that his injury isn't too severe. If he can't play Thursday, the Rangers might have to play short a man if Patrick Kane (lower body) is also out.
More News
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Adds two helpers in blowout win•
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Stays hot Saturday•
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Two-point effort Thursday•
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Nets fourth goal of season•
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Bags two apples in win•