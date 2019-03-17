Rangers' Jake Elmer: Finishes WHL season strong

Elmer picked up a goal and an assist in WHL Lethbridge's 3-2 victory over Medicine Hat on Saturday.

Elmer, who was never drafted, signed an entry-level contract with the Rangers a few days ago. With goals in 17 of his last 19 contests, Elmer finishes his WHL campaign with 39 tallies and 81 points in 68 games. Known for his excellent wrist shot, the 19-year-old should begin the 2019-20 season with AHL Hartford.