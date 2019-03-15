Rangers' Jake Elmer: Inks entry-level deal
Elmer agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Friday.
Undrafted coming out of the WHL, Elmer racked up 38 goals and 40 assists in 66 games with the Lethbridge Hurricanes this season. The Calgary native could link up with AHL Hartford once his junior campaign is over and figures to spend some time in the minors developing his game.
