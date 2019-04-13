Rangers' Jake Elmer: Starts quickly in AHL

Elmer scored twice and added an assist in AHL Hartford's 6-3 loss to Hershey on Friday.

Elmer now has four points in his first three professional games. Signed by the Rangers as an undrafted free agent in March, Elmer joined Hartford after posting 39 goals and 81 points in his final season with WHL Lethbridge. The odds are against Elmer ever contributing at the NHL level, but it's a worthwhile gamble for the Rangers to find out if the advances Elmer made late in his junior career are legitimate or not. He is still just 20 years old.