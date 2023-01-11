Leschyshyn was claimed off waivers by the Rangers from Vegas on Wednesday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun.
Leschyshyn has no points, 8 PIM, 8 blocks and 38 hits in 22 games this season. He averaged 9:36 of ice time while playing with Vegas and probably won't serve in more than a bottom-six role with the Rangers.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Hits waivers•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Still seeking first point•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Not seeing much action•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Inks three-year deal•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Adds insurance marker•