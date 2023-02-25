Leschyshyn will be a healthy scratch versus Washington on Saturday,
Leschyshyn will not play due to 'roster management reasons' according to the Rangers. He has yet to pick up a point in 35 games this season, 13 with the Rangers and 22 earlier in the season with the Golden Knights.
More News
-
Rangers' Jake Leschyshyn: Held out of lineup Thursday•
-
Rangers' Jake Leschyshyn: Making Rangers debut Sunday•
-
Rangers' Jake Leschyshyn: Claimed by Rangers•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Hits waivers•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Still seeking first point•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Not seeing much action•