Leschyshyn will make his Rangers debut at home versus Montreal on Sunday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Coach Gerard Gallant said Saturday that he doesn't expect Chris Kreider (upper body) or Julien Gauthier (upper body) to play. Leschyshyn was claimed off waivers from Vegas on Wednesday. He has yet to register a point in 22 games this season.
