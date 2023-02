Leschyshyn was put on waivers by the Rangers on Saturday, per TSN's Chris Johnston.

Leschyshyn was claimed by the Rangers off waivers from Vegas on Jan. 11. He has no points, 55 hits and 11 blocks in 35 contests this season. Leschyshyn was a healthy scratch on Thursday for "roster management reasons," and the Rangers announced their intention to scratch him again Saturday before he was placed on waivers.