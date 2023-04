Leschyshyn was summoned by the Rangers on Friday.

Leschyshyn contributed five goals and 15 points in 18 AHL games with Hartford in 2022-23. He also logged 35 contests between Vegas and the Rangers this season, recording no points, 31 shots, 55 hits and 11 blocks. Leschyshyn might be a healthy scratch in Game 1 of the Rangers' first-round series against New Jersey on Tuesday.