Leschyshyn was assigned to AHL Hartford on Tuesday.
Leschyshyn could get a chance to play in the Calder Cup Playoffs after New York's postseason came to an end Monday following a 4-0 loss to the Devils in Game 7. Leschyshyn recorded five goals and 15 points in 18 games with the Wolf Pack during the regular season in 2022-23.
More News
-
Rangers' Jake Leschyshyn: Recalled from AHL Hartford•
-
Rangers' Jake Leschyshyn: Loaned to AHL•
-
Rangers' Jake Leschyshyn: On waivers•
-
Rangers' Jake Leschyshyn: Healthy scratch Saturday•
-
Rangers' Jake Leschyshyn: Held out of lineup Thursday•
-
Rangers' Jake Leschyshyn: Making Rangers debut Sunday•