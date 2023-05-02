Leschyshyn was assigned to AHL Hartford on Tuesday.

Leschyshyn could get a chance to play in the Calder Cup Playoffs after New York's postseason came to an end Monday following a 4-0 loss to the Devils in Game 7. Leschyshyn recorded five goals and 15 points in 18 games with the Wolf Pack during the regular season in 2022-23.

