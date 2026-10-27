Reimer (upper body) was tagged as day-to-day Tuesday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

After seemingly getting the hook due to early struggles in his Rangers debut Monday, it appears that Reimer sustained an injury in the contest, which likely played a part in the team's decision to pull him after the first period. He made five saves on eight attempts Monday, but wasn't credited with the loss due to the Kings' offense going off in a 6-3 win. Reimer is the third goalie for the Rangers to suffer an injury this season. However, the team doesn't play again until Sunday, meaning that he might not miss any time. If he can't go in New York's next clash, Spencer Martin will likely be called up to serve as the backup.