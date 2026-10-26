Reimer was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Kings.

Reimer signed a contract with the Rangers on Sunday and is slated to make his team debut a day later. Dylan Garand initially served as the Rangers' primary netminder following Igor Shesterkin's season-ending knee injury, and Garand has gone 4-4-1 with a 2.65 GAA and .900 save percentage. Reimer brings a veteran presence to the Rangers and will likely have ample opportunities to carve out playing time.