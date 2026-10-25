Reimer was signed by the Rangers on Sunday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Reimer was given a professional tryout agreement by AHL Hartford, and after posting a 35-save shutout with the Wolf Pack in his lone appearance, he was released from the PTO to sign his new deal. The 38-year-old Reimer compiled a 7-4-2 record, a 2.42 GAA and an .886 save percentage across 14 regular-season outings with the Senators in 2025-26. He'll likely replace Spencer Martin as the backup, at least while Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) is unavailable. Dylan Garand has handled a heavy workload since Igor Shesterkin (knee) was lost for the season.