Reimer was placed on waivers by the Rangers on Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Reimer signed a one-year contract with the Rangers on Oct. 25, and he made one start during his time with the NHL club. While Dylan Garand has been named the starter for Thursday's home game against the Flyers and Joonas Korpisalo (foot) appears to be getting closer to returning, Reimer will likely head to the minors if he clears waivers. However, Reimer will still serve as Garand's backup against Philadelphia on Thursday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.