Chmelar scored a goal and dished out four hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over Seattle.

Chmelar scored his first goal of the 2026-27 campaign Saturday, which helped the Rangers extend their early lead to three goals. The 23-year-old winger has spent time with both New York and AHL Hartford this season, but Saturday's game could give him a solid case for more playing time at the NHL level. Across 10 games with the Rangers this season, he's posted a goal, a minus-1 rating, six shots on net, 19 hits and two blocked shots.