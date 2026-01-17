Chmelar scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Hartford's 4-3 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Chmelar has six points over his last four games. He's up to six goals and 19 points through 30 appearances this season, putting him 10 points shy of matching his 29-point total in 71 regular-season contests a year ago. Chmelar has logged six NHL games this season but has yet to earn his first point for the Rangers.