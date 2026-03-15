Chmelar scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Chmelar is getting an extended look on the fourth line, and he's scored twice over six games since the start of March. The 22-year-old won't have a lot of upside in that spot, but he's done enough to keep his place in the lineup. Chmelar has two goals, nine shots on net, 19 hits, eight blocked shots and seven PIM over his first 12 NHL outings.