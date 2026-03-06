Rangers' Jaroslav Chmelar: Sent to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chmelar was loaned to AHL Hartford on Friday.
The move allows Chmelar to be eligible for the AHL playoffs. He scored his first NHL goal Thursday against the Maple Leafs and has one point in seven NHL games this season. The 22-year-old had eight goals and 25 points in 46 AHL games before his recall.
