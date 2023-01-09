Halak won't practice Monday due to a stomach bug.
The Rangers host Minnesota on Tuesday, so Halak may not miss any game action if he feels better after getting Monday off to rest. If he is unavailable, New York will need to bring up a goaltender from the AHL to occupy the backup role behind Igor Shesterkin.
