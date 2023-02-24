Halak allowed four goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Halak got the start over a slumping Igor Shesterkin but failed to contain the Red Wings, stopping just 19 of 23 shots in the loss. Halak has dropped his last two starts after winning his previous seven. He falls to 8-7-2 with a .903 save percentage this season. Halak should see another chance to get back in the winning column this week with the Rangers playing back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday.