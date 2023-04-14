Halak made 18 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Timothy Liljegren scored early in the third to tie the game 1-1 after his shot hit off Niko Mikkola's stick and fluttered through Halak's five-hole. William Nylander roofed a shot from in tight about five minutes later to knot things 2-2. And Noel Acciari jammed in his own rebound five minutes later to push the Leafs ahead to stay. Halak is 0-2-1 in his last three games and will likely spend the Rangers' postseason run on the end of the bench.