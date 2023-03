Halak stopped 22 shots and picked up an assist in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Predators.

It was quite a night for Halak, stopping 22 shots to earn his first shutout of the year. He'd also grab an assist on Filip Chytil's tally in the first period. The win is Halak's first since Feb. 11 as he snaps a five-game losing skid. The 37-year-old netminder improves to 9-8-3 with a .905 save percentage on the season.