Halak surrendered four goals on 20 shots in a 5-2 loss to Chicago on Saturday.

The Blackhawks' final goal was scored on an empty net. Halak earned his first win of the season in Wednesday's 3-1 victory against Ottawa, but he wasn't able to build off that success. Halak's 1-6-1 with a 3.04 GAA and .888 save percentage in eight games this season.